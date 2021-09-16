San Diego Unified to publicly discuss potential vaccine mandate for eligible students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District mandated all students get vaccinated.

Now, the San Diego Unified School District has scheduled a public discussion regarding a similar policy for San Diego students.

The discussion will be hosted by the San Diego Unified Board of Education in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The announcement was made by SDUSD on Twitter, and comes shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom defeated the recall effort.

NEWS: The San Diego Unified Board of Education plans to publicly discuss a potential vaccine mandate for staff and eligible students, in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) September 16, 2021