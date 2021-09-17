San Diego Veterans Job Fair held at the Hilton Bay Front San Diego

DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces to attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the San Diego area. This is a free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with RecruitMilitary’s Event Director Allen Von Plinsky, who is also a U.S. Army veteran about the event and he explained why it’s sometimes difficult to transition out of the military and find a job.

At this event, there were forty-five different businesses who all have different opportunities to learn about. RecruitMilitary’s mission is to empower all veterans with meaningful employment opportunities through career resources including an online job board, networking opportunities and hiring events.