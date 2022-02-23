San Diego Veterans Job Fair supports the transitional service members

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thrusday Feb. 24th at the Scottish Rite Event Center from from 11am to 3 p.m. the RecruitMilitary and DAV will host the San Diego Veterans Job Fair.

RecruitMilitary’s mission is to empower all veterans with meaningful employment opportunities through career resources including an online job board, networking opportunities and hiring events.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Chris Stevens, Senior VP and an Air Force veteran, about the upcoming job fair.