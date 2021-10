San Diego veterans return home from Honor Flight to crowd of hundreds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Honor Flight San Diego resumed trips to our nation’s capitol after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

93 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans took part in this year’s long-awaited flight, but little did they know what would await them when they returned to San Diego.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards recapped the incredible event.