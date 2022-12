San Diego voters approve Measure B: Trash pickup fee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The final results of the 2022 Midterm Election officialized the end of the no-fee trash pickup for home owners in San Diego.

Measure B was approved by 203,223 voters and rejected by 199, 384 voters.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Chairman Carl DeMaio of Reform California to talk about the roughly quarter-million voters who were taken by surprise by the passage of Measure B.