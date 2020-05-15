San Diego wallet company ‘Allet’ donates thousands of masks to fight coronavirus





What began as an act of good will during difficult times has turned into a donation of thousands of masks. “In a matter of days with the help of our community, we’ve committed to donating over 3500 masks and we’re not stopping there,” says Bridget Muscat, the CEO of Allett Wallets. Mask donations are distributed to hospitals, first responders and retirement homes locally and all around the country.

Allett’s face masks are made at their factory headquarters in San Diego, California. A family company since 1995, Allett has a reputation for high quality slim wallets and incredible customer service. Run by partners and siblings, Adam and Bridget Muscat, this brother and sister team is taking on COVID19 with a grass roots approach. They have gained support for their mask initiative by calling on a long list of friends, family and loyal customers to help spread the message. BUY 2. DONATE 2.

Face masks are sold in 2-packs for $25 on the allett.com website. Each two pack sold results in a donation of 2 masks. Our most essential healthcare workers are short on the protective gear they need to stay safe. “Many people are being called upon to work on the front lines of this virus and this is our part of the fight. With this effort we are helping to protect thousands of people and their families,” said Adam.

The CDC now recommends everyone wear a cloth face covering when in public. That means kids too. Allett’s 2-Pack of Children’s masks became available just yesterday, complete with a 2 mask donation with purchase.

Allett masks are washable and reusable. The masks are made with a polypropylene spunbound non-woven fabric filter and an exterior layer of cotton blend fabric. Allett has expanded production capacity, hired extra help and is managing to ship masks out in a matter of about 1 week. All while keeping a strict sanitary and social distancing protocol during production and distribution of masks. It feels great to support a good cause.

1 month ago we introduced you to a local family owned wallet business that started making masks instead. The number of masks they've been able to donate is amazing! Even more donations being made this morning on @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/CRdeceWaFW — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) May 15, 2020