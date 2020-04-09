San Diego wallet company paying it forward with mask donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local wallet company called Allett that has been manufacturing slim wallets in San Diego since 1995 decided to make some masks for donation.

The owner said that “pretty much overnight with the community’s help they’ve committed more than 5000 masks for donation to local hospitals, first responders and retirement homes.”

You can help too, when you buy a 2-pack of masks, we donate 2 masks. When you make a purchase, choose where you’d like to donate the masks within the community by selecting one of these options: health care workers, first responders and retirement homes.