San Diego Watercolor Society hosts 41st International Exhibition





The San Diego Watercolor Society will host its 41st International Exhibition from October 3-October 31 at their gallery in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The International Exhibition is the biggest show of the year and has been the highlight of the year for San Diego Watercolor Society for over three decades, attracting entries from hundreds of water-based media artists worldwide with accepted artists eligible for various awards. 95 pieces were selected from 619 juried pieces from entries from 31 countries, five continents and 38 states.

The San Diego Watercolor Society was established in 1965 and is one of the largest and most active in the United States. Its International Exhibition is widely recognized for its high standard of excellence in water-based media art.