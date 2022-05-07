San Diego Wave FC faces off against NJ/NY Gotham FC





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, the city’s professional women’s soccer team, is set to play their inaugural season home-opener Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the New Jersey/New York Gotham FC at Torero Stadium.

Jill Ellis, Team President of the San Diego Wave FC who is also a two-time Women’s World Cup Championship winner and an Olympic Gold Medalist, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details about the game.

Leading players in the game are Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper.

Tickets are still available for the event. Purchase tickets here.