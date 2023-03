San Diego Wave FC ready to begin 2023 campaign

The San Diego Wave are coming off their inaugural season, certainly making a statement as the first expansion club to reach the NWSL postseason.

A new season is upon the club, as their season opener is just around the corner. Set for March 25th at Snapdragon to face the Chicago Red Stars.

KUSI Sports Allison Edmonds and Bri Savant sitting down with players and personnel ahead of the new season!