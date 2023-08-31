San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan talks Del Mar Wine and Food Festival and return to Wave competition

San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan is back in town after returning from the Women’s World Cup.

What better way of returning to sunny San Diego than partnering with the Del Mar Wine and Food festival.. giving fans and foodies the opportunity to enjoy festivities with the Wave FC Captain.

We catch up with Morgan, chatting everything from the Wave’s playoff push to the USWNT facing Columbia in October at Snapdragon Stadium.