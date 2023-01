San Diego welcomes the 41st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Jan. 15 the 2023 edition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will be held rain or shine beginnning at 2 p.m.

The parade will be held along the foot of Downtown, San Diego along with waterfront. It will begin at rape St. and N. Harbor Dr.

Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter President Andre Mitchell joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the details of the parade.