San Diego woman facing arrest and possible charges for organizing “Freedom Rally”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A woman who organized last weekend’s protest in downtown San Diego opposing stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus is facing arrest and possible misdemeanor charges that could result in 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, the woman and her attorneys said Wednesday.

Naomi Israel, 27, was one of hundreds who demonstratively opposed California’s stay-at-home orders during a “Freedom Rally” Saturday afternoon in front of the Hall of Justice.

Israel is being represented by the Center for American Liberty, a nonprofit organization that has also challenged the state’s stay-at-home order on various fronts, including filing a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom last week for prohibiting in-person church services.

Israel took to Facebook on Wednesday to discuss the case, writing “I will be arrested on Sunday for exercising my constitutional rights.”

Ok guys, it’s time to share. I will be arrested on Sunday for exercising my constitutional rights. I have attorneys… Posted by Naomi Israel on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The San Diego Police Department did not immediately return requests for comment regarding the case.

The Center for American Liberty said it is not aware of any other protest participants facing potential criminal charges.

Following Saturday’s protest in San Diego and a related Sunday protest in Encinitas, many questioned why arrests or citations were not levied against the protesters for flouting public health orders prohibiting large public gatherings and asking people to stay six feet apart from one another.

In a joint statement issued Monday by the SDPD and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the agencies said that although the events were allowed to go forward, legal consequences would still be in order.

“While no citations were issued at the protests, that does not mean prosecution will not be sought, especially to the organizers of these events,” the statement read.

Center for American Liberty CEO Harmeet K. Dhillon called the possible charges “outrageous.”

“Our client is being charged with a crime for participating in constitutionally protected activity. The right to assemble and to petition the government does not exist if there are topics that are off limits,” Dhillon said.

Dhillon disputed that protesters did not practice social distancing, saying Israel and others took part “in a responsible protest adhering to social distancing guidelines. She, along with other protesters, stood six feet apart on a public sidewalk.”

“We intend to fight San Diego’s punishment of our client if the authorities decide to proceed with this ill-advised attempt to chill the speech of Americans,” she said.