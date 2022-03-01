San Diego woman reaches contact with family in Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being felt across the world, and here in San Diego one local San Diegan has family currently in Ukraine.

Yuliya Georgieva, a local Ukrainian, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her situation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Georgieva mentioned that she has both family in the west of Ukraine and Kyiv and had not heard from them in days.

“Everybody is planning to stay and fight for their land. Everybody I talk to, everybody I know, they say this is our land, we have nowhere to go. Going to stay and fight,” Georgieva described.

She described her mother telling her that she would use a shovel to protect herself because that’s all that’s left.

While the time has been trying, Georgieva has been finding solace in talking to people, friends, crying together, supporting each other, and talking to her family when she can.