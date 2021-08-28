San Diego woman working to get families out of Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One Digital World is a San Diego based nonprofit that prepares refugees for integration by providing computer access and online classes to refugee camps.

Usually their efforts are focused on education but now ODW is working with their former students to get vetted Afghan families connected with the U.S. government and to collect and record crucial data in an effort to get individuals out of Afghanistan.

