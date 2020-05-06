San Diego Workforce Partnership COVID-19 update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Workforce Partnership releases a weekly email update to serve as a one-stop-shop on employment figures and analysis specific to our region’s workforce in regards to impacts associated with COVID-19.

416 total businesses reporting layoffs to the Workforce Partnership since March 10, 2020 (up from 373 last week)

60,713 total reported employees affected since March 10, 2020 (up from 55,559 last week) This includes 33,191 in the Hospitality and Restaurant & Bar industries. This is an estimate based on the notices received by the Workforce Partnership, although the full impact to employees and the region’s economy is still unknown.

291 open jobs that the Workforce Partnership team is working to fill with local employers in our Career Portal

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor: Last week 328,042 Californians submitted unemployment claims—the fourth consecutive decline since weekly claims peaked at 1 million on March 28. This week’s number is still nearly three times the pre-COVID-19 record, so we continue to see layoffs on an unprecedented scale.

For the week ending April 25, 2020, the highest number of job postings were for Software Developers, Registered Nurses and Sales Representatives. Source: Burning Glass

Peter Callstrom, president and CEO of San Diego Workforce Partnership said “In this uncertain time, everyone is seeking to understand what the post-COVID economy will look like. Our focus throughout this time and the eventual recovery is to support employers and workers with an emphasis on skills, job quality and economic prosperity for all.”