San Diego Workforce Partnership launches free online hub for job-seekers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Workforce Partnership released a new interactive online experience Monday intended to empower San Diegans in their job search, educate the community and provide access to promising career and paid training opportunities throughout the region.

In 2020, San Diego’s unemployment rate nearly tripled and more than 150,000 people lost their jobs in the span of a year. In response, the San Diego Workforce Partnership launched its free online hub to help individuals find quality jobs in fields that match their interests. The hub is located at workforce.org/jobseekers.

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed and should have access to tools, resources and support to achieve their goals,” said Stephen Colon, manager of integrated services at the Workforce Partnership. “That’s why we’ve developed an interactive one-stop online hub with free information, quizzes, resources and opportunities to help San Diegans figure out their next move.”

The approach to job searching relies on labor market data to help job seekers identify careers aligning with their strengths, interests, values and passions, find workforce programs with a quick quiz, connect with resources, and make informed career decisions that focus on more than a paycheck.

“As a service navigator at the San Diego Workforce Partnership, I help San Diegans navigate completely free tools and resources to apply for paid training programs, find a new job or pursue a new career path,” said Jen Hoffman with the workforce partnership. “When you sign up as a career center member, you’ll have access to one-on-one support, weekly workshops and a list of companies who are hiring today.”