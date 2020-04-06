San Diego Yacht Club Commodore Brian Thomas on San Diego County banning recreational boating

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recently the County Health Department amended their health order regarding recreational boating. No boating for recreational purposes.

This order went into effect at midnight on April 4th.

Brian Thomas with the San Diego Yacht club answered some Frequently asked questions on Good Morning San Diego.

Here are some of the FAQ’s from the Port of San Diego’s website:

If I have a boat on the water, (at a mooring, marina, etc.) can I go out on it, fish, sail, etc? / Is kayaking/stand up paddle boarding on San Diego Bay permitted?

Per the County’s amended public health order, boating for recreational purposes, watersports, or swimming are prohibited on or in public waterways and at beaches. This order is effective as of 12 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 until further notice. Therefore, San Diego Bay is closed to recreation – including boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, and recreational fishing – until further notice.

Remember, the State and San Diego County public health directives during the COVID-19 crisis are for all of us to stay at home. The only exceptions are essential needs. These orders allow public agencies, including law enforcement, to focus resources on protecting public health and safety during this global health and economic crisis.

We understand this isn’t welcome news – we hope it will be for a short duration. In fact, the more we all follow the stay-at-home orders, the sooner we can get back to “normal.” These are challenging times for us all, and the Port appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as we all work together to keep each other healthy and well and to flatten the curve.

Note: Those who continue to participate in recreation on San Diego Bay should be prepared to be stopped and questioned by Port of San Diego Harbor Police. Law enforcement, including Harbor Police, is prepared to issue citations for violations of the State and County stay-at-home orders. Those citations carry a maximum fine of up to $1,000 and up to 6 months in jail.