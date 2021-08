‘San Diego Young Republicans’ to hold recall Newsom happy hour





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Morgan Kimbarow, President of San Diego Young Republicans, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what he described as an uphill battle to recruit more young Republicans in California.

The group will be holding an event Thursday night at 6 p.m,, the “Recall Newsom & Take Back San Diego Happy Hour,” at Phil’s BBQ located at 17051 West Bernardo Dr., Rancho Bernardo.