San Diego youth football Bolts are National Champions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of San Diego young athletes are national champions.

The San Diego Bolts Americvan Youth Football Division two U11 team joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss their big win.

Coach Herb Rivers said, “This is the one of the only team put today during covid, practice was hard because of CDC guidelines we couldn’t scrimmage at practice had to be in small groups and really coach the kids up. No local games. ”