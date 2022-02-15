San Diego Youth invited to Black College Expo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All high school seniors, juniors, and college transfer students are invited to the Black College Expo where you can meet one-on-one with more than 25 historically black colleges and universities.

The Black College Expo is a free event presented by the San Diego County Office of Education along with National Colleges Resources.

If you bring your transcripts you can get scholarships and even be accepted on the spot to some of these universities.

When: Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where:

MLK Center at Bayview

6134 Pastor Timothy J Winter St.

San Diego, CA 92114

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Tracy Thompson, Executive Director of SDCOE Juvenile Court and Community Schools, about this upcoming event.

Students must register at https://www.thecollegeexpo.org/. For more information, call (877) 427-4100 or visit www.blackcollegeexpo.com.