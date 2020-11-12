San Diego Youth Services hosting concert benefiting homeless children in San Diego and the Philippines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Youth Services is hosting a concert to directly benefit homeless children in San Diego and the Philippines on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. with headliner Reneé Dominique. Southern California artists Rebecca Jade, Cedrice Ce and The Lyrical Groove will also perform at the concert.

The funds raised from this event will have a direct and immediate impact on homeless children both in San Diego and the Philippines.

Performer Rebecca Jade joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event and how you can be a part of it.

The full press release detailing the event is below:

San Diego, Calif. (Nov. 3) – Prepare for an entertaining and inspirational night on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. as Universal Music Germany recording artist Reneé Dominique headlines Songs for Shelters, a free livestream concert at SongsForShelter.com. Southern California artists Rebecca Jade, Cedrice Ce and The Lyrical Groove will also perform at the concert. Reneé Dominique is a young international artist and global advocate for homeless youth known for her YouTube channel. Reneé has over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 210 million views and plays combined on Spotify. She recently released a single with Jason Mraz, “Could I Love You Any More” and “The Rose” with Bloome. Songs for Shelter raises funds for homeless youth in San Diego and the Philippines, through San Diego Youth Services. There are 1,500 children experiencing homelessness in San Diego on any given night and 250,000 children experiencing homelessness in the Philippines. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the severity of San Diego’s invisible and heartbreaking homelessness crisis, with these youth often facing horrific experiences on the streets, including human trafficking, assault and sexual violence. Youth experiencing homelessness also often struggle with their mental health and are unable to finish school or find a job to support themselves. “We are working very hard to end youth homelessness in San Diego,” said SDYS CEO Walter Philips. “These children and young adults experiencing homelessness will not be given the opportunity for the bright and productive future they deserve, unless they receive help, and that is where San Diego Youth Services comes in.” SDYS works to end the cycle of homelessness by moving youth into safe and stable housing, and providing safe places to live and long-term solutions for children and young adults who otherwise would have nowhere to go. The organization also provides wraparound services, including the tools and training youth need to become self-sufficient and create healthy and productive paths in life. “Our dream is for every child to have a safe home, in a safe community, free from gangs, drugs and violence,” said Philips. “We will not stop until there are no more youth experiencing homelessness in San Diego.” To join the fun at Songs for Shelter, or to support the cause of ending youth homelessness, visit SongsForShelter.com or contact Mara Morrison at (858) 735-7225 or at mmorrison@sdyouthservices.org. About San Diego Youth Services San Diego Youth Services empowers youth to reach their highest potential. The non-profit organization has improved the lives of more than 770,000 homeless, runaway and other vulnerable youth. Founded in 1970, SDYS now provides services to more than 28,000 youth at 100+ community locations annually. Learn more at sdyouthservices.org.