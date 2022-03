San Diego Youth Symphony flautist Erica Wang wins pre-professional competition

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Erica Wang is a student at Canyon Crest Academy and has been a member of San Diego Youth Symphony for four years.

She is also the winner of the 2021 Pre-Professional Level Concerto Competition and will perform solo March 13 at California Center for the Arts.

Wang performed “Fantaisie Brilliante Sur Carmen” live on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego.”