San Diego Zoo and Safari Park host Kids Free October

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Both the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Safari Park are now open to the general public after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And throughout the month of October, children 11 years and younger receive free admission—no ticket is required when accompanied by an adult with a valid form of admission!

As part of Kids Free presented by Mission Fed, Zoo and Safari Park guests will get the chance to observe amazing creatures, experience a safe, fun day with family and learn how everyone can help animals through conservation.

Kids runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, 2020, with surprise activities scheduled every weekend. Regular operating hours at the Zoo and the Safari Park are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Plus, there’s a wild new way to start the day at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park: It’s the Sun Up Cheetah Safari, a one-of-a-kind experience that includes brunch and exclusive wildlife encounters. With this reservation-only safari, groups of up to four household members can have the Safari Park to themselves before it opens for the day, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Safari guests will make their way to Shiley’s Cheetah Run to witness one of nature’s most jaw-dropping displays: a cheetah hitting speeds upwards of 50 miles per hour. Afterward, at the Watering Hole restaurant at Kijamii Overlook, another intimate animal encounter awaits, followed by a question-and-answer session with knowledgeable wildlife care specialists. Then it’s time for a delicious brunch—including coffee, tea and mimosas—to compliment Kijamii Overlook’s sweeping view of the African Plains habitat and its diverse wildlife.

KUSI’s Allie Wager went to Shiley’s Cheetah Run and saw the incredible event in action, and we caught it live on Good Morning San Diego.