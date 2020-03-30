San Diego Zoo extends closure dates, will pay staff until April 19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The closures of the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park were extended indefinitely Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials said all employees will be paid through at least April 19.

“We continue to have essential and dedicated staff on grounds at both parks, ensuring that the remarkable wildlife in our care continue to thrive. The urgent nature of our work to save species is unchanged, even in the face of this pandemic,” park officials said in a prepared statement.

The parks and animals will continue to be maintained and cared for, ensuring that the zoo and safari park will be ready to open when the health crisis has passed, according to the statement.

San Diego Zoo Global launched an education program Thursday to keep parents, teachers and zoo fans connected to their favorite animals through free online content, entertainment and educational tools.

The #WereHereTogether program allows visitors to the site to check in on animals and receive daily updates from livestreaming wildlife cameras as coronavirus prevents in-person visits.

Go to SanDiegoZoo.org for more information.

San Diego Zoo Global takes its role as a leader for the larger San Diego community seriously. We understand the trust our audiences have placed in us over the past 103 years. To serve our community responsibly, we have put the interests of our employees and the wildlife in our care at the forefront of our approach at this unprecedented time in our history. Continuing to follow the advice from health experts and government officials, and acting in the best interests of the health and wellness of our greater community, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will remain closed until further notice. We continue to have essential and dedicated staff on grounds at both parks, ensuring that the remarkable wildlife in our care continue to thrive. The urgent nature of our work to save species is unchanged, even in the face of this pandemic. Species will continue to disappear from the planet at an accelerated rate if we do not remain steadfast in fulfilling our mission. Our support, your support and the support of our partners around the world are vital lifelines for the world’s extraordinary species of animals and plants. The world-famous parks will continue to be maintained and cared for, so they can be ready to open when you are able to visit us again. And, despite our parks being closed to the public, San Diego Zoo Global has been continuing to financially support its staff, and last week confirmed that it would continue to support all its employees through April 19—and we will continue to do what we can to support the team throughout this challenging time. We keep at the forefront of our thoughts the well-being of these dedicated employees and the many volunteers who make our parks such special places to visit. We look forward to the day we get to welcome you back. #WereHereTogether