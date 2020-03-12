San Diego Zoo Global says their parks are remaining open despite growing coronavirus fears

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid continued concerns about coronavirus, San Diego Zoo Global has said their parks are remaining open.

In a letter posted on the park’s website, the President & CEO of San Diego Zoo Global Paul A. Baribault says the zoo’s “parks remain open, welcoming guests, tours, and programs operating as scheduled.”

The statement goes on to say that San Diego Zoo is “monitoring the CDC’s evolving standards as well as city and state government advisories.”

Read the full letter below:

This statement comes as more events and parks continue to close their doors and cancel scheduled events, including Disneyland, Universal Studios, San Diego’s Birch Aquarium, Coachella and more.

The city and county of San Diego declared public health emergencies Thursday, banning all mass gatherings of 250 or more people and announcing five new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.