San Diego Zoo launches critical needs campaign during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Zoo Global is reaching out to its members, fans, and donors for help, as the nonprofit conservation organization announced a critical needs campaign to secure vital support during the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“San Diego Zoo Global takes its role as a leader in the larger San Diego community seriously, and we have put the interests of the wildlife in our care, our incredible and dedicated staff, and the responsibility to maintain our world-famous parks at the forefront of our approach during this unprecedented time in history,” said Paul A. Baribault, president/CEO of San Diego Zoo Global. “Funds from the campaign will offer hope and reassurance, not only for wildlife at the Zoo and Safari Park, but for countless endangered species around the globe.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park will remain closed to the public until further notice, following the most recent advice of health experts and government officials.

Despite the extended closure, San Diego Zoo Global officials have said that essential staff will remain on grounds every day—ensuring that round-the-clock care continues for the thousands of animals and millions of plants at both facilities.

Donations made to San Diego Zoo Global during the critical needs campaign will go to offset ongoing operational costs and will be allocated to the areas of greatest need—more acutely, the care of animals and plants at the Zoo and the Safari Park.

“Endangered wildlife will continue to disappear at accelerated rates if we do not remain steadfast in fulfilling our mission,” said Baribault. “The urgent nature of our work—even in the face of this pandemic—remains unchanged.”

Rick Schwartz from the San Diego Zoo joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the campaign and how people can help support the zoo while it is closed.