San Diego Zoo prepares to open their Wildlife Basecamp on March 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is preparing to open their “Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp” on March 11, 2022.

The expansive new 3.2-acre Wildlife Explorers Basecamp appeals to all ages and to designed to inspire empathy for wildlife by exploring nature.

Wildlife Explorers Basecamp will feature innovative elements, including 10 buildings and habitats dispersed throughout four different habitat zones: Rainforest, Wild Woods, Marsh Meadows and Desert Dunes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Marco Wendt, wildlife ambassador for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, about the new basecamp experience.

