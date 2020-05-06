San Diego Zoo Safari Park mourns loss of Raina, the domestic dog and companion animal to Ruuxa the cheetah





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has announced the loss of Raina the beloved domestic dog and companion animal to Ruuxah the cheetah.

They made the announcement on Facebook posting, “Last week, we said goodbye to Raina, the beloved domestic dog and companion animal to Ruuxa the cheetah.

Raina supported Ruuxa as he learned to run again after corrective surgery on his legs. Ruuxa returned the favor as Raina successfully battled an aggressive tumor and thrived for many years.

Unfortunately, Raina had additional health issues over the past few years and was cared for by many wildlife care professionals and our veterinary team. Last week, the difficult decision was made to compassionately assist with her passing. Raina’s legacy will be carried on by Ruuxa’s second canine companion, Rae.

Please join us in expressing condolences to the many San Diego Zoo Global staff members, volunteers and guests who will be feeling this loss. Please also join us in thanking the Veterinary Specialty Hospital for their support and treatment of Raina over the years.”

Last week, we said goodbye to Raina, the beloved domestic dog and companion animal to Ruuxa the cheetah.Raina… Posted by San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Wednesday, May 6, 2020