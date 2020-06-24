San Diego Zoo Safari Park reopens with new safety guidelines in place





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is back open to the public. They have implemented all safety measures and are asking people to please wear your mask at all times.

Do not visit the Safari Park if you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or any symptoms. You are asked to please stay home if you are feeling sick and have a fever.

Safari tours are still available but they have limited the amount of riders in the truck. Guests cannot feed the animals like they normally would until further notice.

“As we face the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, our team of dedicated specialists continue to care for countless animals and plants that depend on us each and every day. Your continued support is critical to the wildlife in our care and vital to endangered species worldwide.” – San Diego Zoo Safari Park

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was lucky enough to spend Wednesday at the Safari Park where she was able to check out a few of their most popular exhibits! Anyone from the public is now able to buy a ticket to go on a Safari tour, but animal feeding is unfortunately not allowed until further notice.

Her first segment on Good Morning San Diego, McKinnon was with a baby Cheetah! The animal was so cute, you have to learn about it for yourself.

And McKinnon ended her time at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park spending some time with the Kangaroos.

The @sdzsafaripark is open!! The tours through the field are still happening. However, guests cannot feed the animals until further notice. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/BjI51UMVp7 — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) June 24, 2020