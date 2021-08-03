San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Tiger Trail exhibit closes after tiger tests positive for COVID-19





SAN DIGEO (KUSI) – The Tiger Trail exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is closed after a group of Sumatran Tigers is suspected to have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to Zoo officials, some of the tigers have had a cough, and at least one in-house COVID test came back positive.

It’s assumed that all tigers have been exposed, so as a precaution, the Tiger Trail will be closed to the public.

We do not know the condition of the tiger who contracted coronavirus, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has been vaccinating its residents wildlife.