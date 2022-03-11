San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s ‘Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp’ is finally open!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance premiers the open to their “Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp” on Friday.

The expansive new 3.2-acre Wildlife Explorers Basecamp appeals to all ages and to designed to inspire empathy for wildlife by exploring nature.

Wildlife Explorers Basecamp will feature innovative elements, including 10 buildings and habitats dispersed throughout four different habitat zones: Rainforest, Wild Woods, Marsh Meadows and Desert Dunes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the “Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp” to see all the new features and get all details about the exhibits that you can go visit today!

