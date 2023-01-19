San Diego’s 75th Salute to the Champions happening January 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salute to the Champions is San Diego’s premier sports awards gala where the year’s most memorable performances are celebrated and the region’s greatest sports figures receive the community’s highest sports honor: induction into the Breitbard Hall of Fame.

On Friday, January 20th, they will induct volleyball legend Laurel Brassey Iversen, USA Soccer star Rachel Buehler Van Hollebeke and Chargers all-time great Antonio Gates.

Pro and Amateur Stars of the Year will be on hand and recognized as well as individuals who have made significant contributions to the San Diego sports landscape, including Helix High alum, Alex Smith, the first recipient of the annual Courage Award, and former KUSI PPR Silver Pigskin finalist.

The 75th Salute to the Champions is presented by the Robert & Lillie Breitbard Foundation and the Los Angeles Chargers.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with San Diego Sports Association Executive Director, Annie Heilbrunn about this year’s event and honorees.