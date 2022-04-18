San Diego’s Affordable Homes Bonus Program proves a successful model for cities in CA





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Affordable Homes Bonus Program is a proven success and model for cities throughout California and today a press conference will be held to celebrate the success of the work being done.

This program is run by the city, and has helped kick off a huge housing project in City Heights that is bringing 192 affordable homes to this area.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the Mid-City Affordable Project to share more about the work the program is doing.