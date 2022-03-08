San Diego’s annual firefighter boot drive returns Thursday, March 10

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Burn Institute’s Annual Firefighter Boot Drive is back, taking place on March 10 across San Diego and Imperial Counties.

Uniformed firefighters from various fire departments will meet at intersections in their communities with empty boots ready to fill with donations that benefit the Burn Institute, which creates fire and burn prevention education programs, burn survivor support programs and more.

The Burn Institute has been a safe space for hundreds of young burn survivors.

If you’re not commuting on Thursday, they are certainly taking boot donations here.

All funds donated will stay locally in San Diego and Imperial Counties.