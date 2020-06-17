San Diego’s city wide prayer event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, June 20th from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. more than 100 San Diego churches and pastors throughout San Diego county will come together and pray for healing and restoration in our city in a powerful demonstration of hope and faith.

The event’s focus will be to pray for a breakthrough in the aftermath of COVID-19 and racial division that has threatened to tear our city apart.

With social distancing measures still in place, to support the safety of all participants, individuals are encouraged to pray along streets that connect, joining communities, while abiding by CDC and state guidelines, including wearing a face covering and keeping 6 feet apart. People can also participate from their homes.

Pastor Miles McPherson of the Rock Church joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

To join in San Diego’s city wide prayer event, please visit wepraysandiego.com to register and receive event details.