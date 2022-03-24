San Diego’s Democrat Assemblymembers vote against suspending the gas tax for second time





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Amid record high gas prices, many Republican officials across the State of California have called for Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley introduced a bill about two weeks ago to immediately suspend the statewide gas tax, which would have provided immediate relief to struggling Californians. But, Democrats shut down the plan.

In San Diego, people are paying the highest electricity rates in the entire country, and the average price per gallon of gas is $5.98. As a result, a new study ranked San Diego the least affordable city in the United States.

Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom, are pushing a plan to provide $400 debit cards to all California vehicle owners, up to two each, to combat surging gas prices. That wouldn’t be much relief compared to the Republican plan to suspend the gas tax, but that’s what the Democrats prefer.

After originally failing to get enough support in the State Assembly, Republican Kevin Kiley reintroduced his proposal, hoping Democrats will change their mind and vote in support of suspending the gas tax, providing immediate relief to Californians.

Following the original vote, Democrat Assemblywoman Akilah Weber gave KUSI a statement claiming she voted against suspending the gas tax because she didn’t get to read the bill.

The bill is only two pages long.

What is interesting, about two weeks later, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber once again voted against suspending the gas tax.

Thursday’s vote failed to pass the California State Assembly with a 48-18 vote.

Kevin Kiley slammed Democrats on Twitter saying, “out-of-touch doesn’t begin to describe it.”

Both Republican’s from San Diego’s State Assembly delegation, Randy Voepel & Marie Waldron, voted in support of suspending the gas tax on both votes.

Green arrows are for keeping the gas tax rather than pass my bill to suspend it today. Out-of-touch doesn’t begin to describe it. pic.twitter.com/uFUg89cM7B — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 24, 2022

