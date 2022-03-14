San Diego’s Democrat Assemblymembers vote against suspending the gas tax

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Amid record high gas prices, many Republican officials across the State of California have called for Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax.

Californians pay the highest price per gallon of gas in the entire country, and on top of that, the highest taxes and fees per gallon.

Gas prices are hurting people and families across the state, especially here in San Diego where we are also paying the most expensive rates for electricity in the country.

According to a new study, San Diego, recently passed San Francisco as the least affordable city in the United States.

But to no surprise, the Democrat-led California Assembly has voted down the calls for suspending the gas tax.

If approved, Californians would have seen the relief immediately.

Monday, three San Diego Assemblymembers, all Democrats, voted against the proposal to suspend the gas tax. Two Republicans voted in support, while Democrat Brian Maienschein was absent.

On the day of the vote, Assemblymembers Chris Ward and Tasha Boerner Horvath took photos with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Glad to see @ToddGloria back on the Assembly Floor today advocating for the @CityofSanDiego! Always a pleasure to work with his office to help San Diegans on homelessness, housing and other important areas. pic.twitter.com/TcJ7TRb8Dd — Assemblymember Chris Ward (@AsmChrisWard) March 14, 2022

The green arrows voted to suspend the gas tax. The red arrows welcomed $6 per gallon with open arms. pic.twitter.com/wRGjw9bx06 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 14, 2022

Last Friday, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez shared her concerns against suspending the gas tax, claiming it won’t actually lower prices for Californians. Just three days later, the vote failed in the Assembly.