San Diego’s Democrat-led City Council approves nearly 20% water rate hike over next two years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the most expensive cities in the country to live in and it’s only getting worse.

San Diego’s Democrat-led City Council voted 5-3 to approve a series of water rate increases totaling nearly 20% over the next two years.

The vote came after a lengthy public hearing during which San Diegans spoke out in opposition to the rate hike, but their concerns were ignored.

The first adjustment will be an increase of 5%, effective Dec. 1, 2023, followed by a 5.2% increase on July 1, 2024, and an increase of 8.7% effective Jan. 1, 2025. While ratepayers have previously seen smaller increases, Tuesday’s rate adjustment is the first comprehensive jump in rates since 2015.

The rate hike will increase the City of San Diego’s water system revenue from $566 million to more than $600 million after the increases are completed.

The estimated average monthly cost for single-family homes would increase from about $81.07 to $93.55 in 2025.

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why he voted for the water rate increase.

LaCava said “delivering clean drinking water is one of the most important things San Diego does for our businesses and every couple of years we are supposed to look at what it costs us to deliver that clean drinking water to make sure our businesses can operate, make sure our firefighters have adequate pressure at the fire hydrants, and unfortunately, we have not been looking at that.”

LaCava continued, “we realize, at the end of the day for customers, this is a hit on their pocket books. But I weighed that against the importance of making sure our water supply is reliable. That we are not going to be experiencing the water main breaks that we’ve seen in the past.”