San Diego’s events industry ready to start getting back to business





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last Friday, theme parks and sports stadiums got the green light to reopen April 1 with limited capacity.

The start date coincides with MLB Opening Day, and the Padres will be able to play in front of fans at Petco Park.

However, the new reopening guidelines seem to be up in the air when it comes to other types of events in San Diego.

Co-founder of the San Diego Event Coalition, Kevin Hellman, says he and others are ready to get back to business, but confusion is still in the air about why certain types of events are still not allowed.

Hellman explained the door is open for many event industry employees, but they are not too excited yet.