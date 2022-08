San Diego’s first annual “Best of Fest Film Festival” underway at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s newest film festival has made it’s big debut in Balboa Park!

Terry Ross, Festival Founder and Executive Director of the San Diego Movie Awards, joined KUSI to discuss the event.

For more information visit: https://sandiegomovieawards.ticketspice.com/san-diego-movie-award-film-festival-edit