San Diego’s first fully automated and cashier-less store opens to the public





EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – It’s as easy as 1-2-3-4.

Download the app.

Scan yourself in..

Shop and leave.

Valet Market on B street is San Diego’s first fully automated and cashier-less store.

“This is a check-in store. We know who you are and how you’re going to pay,” said Jeff Hermann with Accel Robotics.

Then, he took us shopping. “You grab your item. My phone’s in my pocket. I don’t need my phone. There are sensors all over the store with local San Diego technology that knows exactly what’s being taken off the shelf.”

Not all, but many of the products come from local businesses.

Residents of Vantage Pointe Apartments, located right above the market, are getting to test out the shopping experience.

In case you’re wondering, the store does indeed have some employees who do inventory, delivery, and working with other local businesses.

Brandon Maseda, CEO of Accel Robotics, said Valet Market is not about eliminating jobs.

“You’ll see it’s a new type of labor force, blending delivery service and autonomous shopping. It’s kind of going to be the new normal and so we’re creating lots of new jobs as well that way. “

After selecting all your items, instead of checking out, Hermann said, “I’m just gonna walk out of the store and says that’s it. A receipt is sent to you.”

Valet Market is located at 912 B St. Suite D, San Diego, CA 92101.

It is open 24/7 to residents and to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.