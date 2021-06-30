San Diego’s first premier indoor golf experience: The Golf Bar





CLAIREMONT (KUSI)- The Golf Bar in Clairemont had its grand opening July, 2021. The Golf Bar is San Diego’s first premier indoor golf experience. The founder, Chris Go came up with this idea to help grow the game of golf as well as offer an outlet to those who struggle to find a tee-time at a local course. The Golf Bar offers guests a variety of sports to choose from such as; football, lacrosse, soccer, baseball and zombie dodgeball.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner, Chris Go about The Golf Bar and what more they have to offer. Go says, “Our goal is also to grow the game of golf, especially for women who want to start playing. Going to the driving range can be intimidating at times so we also offer lessons here as well.”

Since the Golf Bar offers a variety of sports to play, Meteorologist Mark Mathis joined Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego and got a first hand look at all the fun you can have. It’s the only way to play golf without losing a ball!

For more information on how you can play or book an event, visit: https://thegolfbarsd.com/