San Diego’s first print African American magazine goes digital





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s first print African American magazine is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

“Black SD Magazine” is going digital.

CEO and Publisher Michael Cox joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the milestone and its impact in the community.

The magazine has received two proclamations from local leaders in just its first year.

Get a free year digital subscription here.