San Diego’s HHSA signs agreement with People’s Alliance for Justice for foster children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The People’s Alliance for Justice, the County of San Diego, including two San Diego County supervisors are announcing a historic agreement today in regards to the child welfare system amid the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests to step up efforts for African American foster youth in San Diego’s child welfare system.

Nationally African American children make up 15% of the general population but are 33% of the foster care population. In San Diego County African American children make up 20% of San Diego’s child welfare system while African Americans make up only 5% of the County’s population.