San Diego’s historic Balboa Park is finally getting some long-awaited upgrades





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria and a city council member met for a “Balboa Renaissance” to tour the projects in Balboa Park. San Diego’s historic Balboa Park is getting major upgrades soon.

The San Diego Sports Museum will be turned in to the Comic-Con Museum and available to view next weekend.

Mayor Todd Gloria remarks about his tour around Balboa Park, “I know what I am confident is that this park will continue to be here for another hundred years and they will continue to call it the ‘cities crown jewel’ and they will be grateful to all of us for the investments that we have made over this pandemic year. When some might have said nothing could get accomplished, we have gotten a lot done at Balboa Park and we are not done yet.”

On Thursday, KUSI’s Dan Plante went to Balboa Park and gave us all the details on the upcoming renovations.