San Diego’s House of Ukraine meets with Congressman Mike Levin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Representatives from the House of Ukraine have been raising money since the Russians first invaded the country, and recently were able to meet with Congressman Mike Levin about their efforts, and what else can be done in the future.

President of the House of Ukraine, Mira Rubin, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the meeting and future plans.

For more information visit: houseofukraine.org