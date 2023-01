San Diego’s housing prices continue to fall, will the trend continue?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego have fallen consistently since record highs slowed the market in the second half of 2022.

Jim Bottrell, founder of the Real Estate Team of EXP, believes low supply and high demand will keep San Diego prices sky-high despite many theories that the county’s market will drop exponentially in 2023.

Bottrell joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his theories.