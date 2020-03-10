San Diego’s Human Trafficking Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the second largest underground economy, human trafficking in San Diego County is estimated to be an $810 million industry.

Each year as many as 8,000 residents in our region are victims of this pervasive industry.

Brian Zumbano, VP of Development and Stewardship at the San Diego Foundation, and Susan Johnson, Director of the Alabaster Jar Project, were in studio to talk about the growing issue.

National Human Trafficking Resource Center toll free, 24/7 Hotline:

CALL 1-888-3737-888 or TEXT to BeFree (233733)

www.alabasterjarproject.org

www.sdfoundation.org