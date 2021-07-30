San Diego’s Inaugural Filipino American Friendship festival celebrates the Treaty of Manila

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The inaugural Filipino American Friendship Festival is an actual holiday celebrating the day the United States signed the Treaty of Manila and the Philippines became the Republic of the Philippines on July 4th, 1946.

Saturday, July 31st, 11am-4pm at the Broadway Pier, 1000 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, 92101 will celebrate Filipino American Friendship Day.

The Broadway Pier is a significant venue because it resides in the middle of the United States largest Navy fleet and the US Navy is the main reason why there are more than 200,000 Filipinos living in San Diego!

San Diego’s first Filipino Mayor Todd Gloria and California’s first Filipino Attorney General Rob Bonta, will join the festival’s celebrations.

Festival Chairperson Joann Fields joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Saturday’s event.